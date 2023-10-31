Samsung Galaxy S23 is Selling Much Better than Galaxy S22

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 series did not do too well in terms of sales, but the current S23 family has changed things around for the better.

According to a report referencing data from Hana Securities, the Galaxy S23 series has achieved sales of 22.89 million units in the first eight months, marking a 22% increase compared to the Galaxy S22 series during the same period last year.

These numbers can be further categorized as follows: 10.69 million units of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, 8.09 million units of the Galaxy S23, and 4.11 million units of the Plus model.

However, the story takes a different turn for the Galaxy foldable. In the initial two months, the combined sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have reached only 3.51 million units, falling slightly below the 3.63 million units sold by the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 4 series in the corresponding period.

Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 contributed 2.26 million units to the sales, while the Z Fold 5 reached 1.25 million units.

Keep in mind that none of these are Samsung’s best-selling phones as that crown goes to the Galaxy A lineup. These mid-range phones have been selling extremely well in India and the Middle East and continue to be far ahead of the S and Z series in sales.

Looking forward, the Galaxy S24 trio is expected to hit the market sometime during January next year. As per usual, the trio is going to include the standard S24, the S24+, and the S24 Ultra. Samsung is also expected to unveil its first-ever wearable smart ring at this event known as the Galaxy Ring.