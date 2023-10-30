Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets Special Retro Edition for Pure Nostalgia

Samsung has made its mark in the flip phone market, and it’s now paying tribute to one of its most influential models from two decades ago: the Samsung E700. This tribute comes in the form of a special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro.

The Flip 5 Retro boasts the same iconic indigo blue and silver colors as the E700 and incorporates some nostalgic UI enhancements along with a cityscape animation on its Flex Window cover screen, which is the secondary screen on the outside.

Samsung packages the phone in an elegant box adorned with the logos of both the Z Flip 5 and the E700. Inside, you’ll find Flipsuit cards adorned with stickers featuring various Samsung logos from bygone eras. The package also includes a Samsung E700 collector card engraved with a unique serial number.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro will see a limited release starting on November 1 in South Korea and on November 2 in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia. Customers in these regions will have the exclusive opportunity to buy this limited edition device through Samsung’s official website.

Pricing information has not been disclosed, but the phone will likely not cost much more than the regular Z Flip 5. Interested buyers in Pakistan will have to import it from other regions.

It is unclear whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also get additional limited edition models, but since the Korean phone maker typically releases multiple such devices, there is some hope in that regard. Stay tuned for more.