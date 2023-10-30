Samsung Starts Mass Producing Galaxy S24 Hinting at an Early Launch

Renowned tipster Ice Universe reports that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is already in mass production, meaning it is set to launch soon. The S24 series is expected to consist of the S24, S24+, and the top-of-the-line S24 Ultra.

The leak from the Chinese tipster doesn’t talk about a launch date, but several previous reports have pointed toward a January release. Some even claim that Samsung is planning to launch the phone earlier than that.

This speculation is fueled by the fact that the Galaxy S24 family has already been certified by the 3C authority in China. The flagship phones have also appeared in high-quality renders shared by the one and only OnLeaks.

Speculation suggests that the Galaxy S24 might come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.17-inch Dynamic AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, and a battery capacity ranging from 3900 mAh to 4000 mAh.

In select markets, the standard S24 and S24+ variants could be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, as evidenced by the appearance of the Galaxy S24+ Korean model on Geekbench with Exynos 2400 and 12 GB of RAM. This goes against previous leaks claiming that the S24 series will exclusively feature Snapdragon chips.

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to introduce pioneering features such as Zoom Anyplace and E2E AI Remosaic. Furthermore, there are leaks suggesting the potential inclusion of a Titanium body for the Galaxy S24 series, resembling the design of the iPhone 15 Pro as well as the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have been infamous for overheating and throttling issues, but the tech industry is withholding judgment until the phone is released around the globe.