Assistant Commissioner Trolled for Cringe “Social Media Influencer Style” Video

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 1, 2023 | 5:27 pm

Civil servants around the globe are known for their hard work in upholding the law and serving their communities. However, the majority of the civil servants in Pakistan appear to prioritize their social media presence over the jobs they are supposed to do.

In such an instance, a young Assistant Commissioner (AC), Fatima Tariq, found herself at the center of controversy due to a video she uploaded on her official X account.

The AC can be seen stepping out of her official vehicle, bought with millions of rupees of taxpayers’ money, with music playing in the background of the video. “Aspire to inspire before you expire,” she captioned the video.

Netizens were quick to react to the video, with some of them telling her to “pursue a career in TikTok instead of being an assistant commissioner.”

A user described the Pakistani bureaucrats as the most “ineffectual group on the face of the planet.”

Here’s what others have to say:

Netizens have urged the government to educate civil servants about the responsible use of social media and the potential impact on their professional image.

