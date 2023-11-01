Assistant Commissioner Trolled for Cringe “Social Media Influencer Style” Video

Civil servants around the globe are known for their hard work in upholding the law and serving their communities. However, the majority of the civil servants in Pakistan appear to prioritize their social media presence over the jobs they are supposed to do.

In such an instance, a young Assistant Commissioner (AC), Fatima Tariq, found herself at the center of controversy due to a video she uploaded on her official X account.

The AC can be seen stepping out of her official vehicle, bought with millions of rupees of taxpayers’ money, with music playing in the background of the video. “Aspire to inspire before you expire,” she captioned the video.

Netizens were quick to react to the video, with some of them telling her to “pursue a career in TikTok instead of being an assistant commissioner.”

you should be pursuing a career in Tiktok instead of being an assistant commissioner maybe — ᚽᛁᛓᛆ 🇵🇸 (@okayysorryy) November 1, 2023

A user described the Pakistani bureaucrats as the most “ineffectual group on the face of the planet.”

Pakistani bureaucrats are the most ineffectual group on the face of the planet. In 75 years, they have achieved nothing except for purchasing new luxuries every year at the expense of taxpayers' money. They are paid to be civil SERVANTS, not act as colonial masters. https://t.co/GIP7o6gNUS — Asad (@asadfacts) November 1, 2023

Here’s what others have to say:

They wonder why there is a brain drain in this country… because this is apparently the “cream of the nation” The definition of brain, intelligence, talent and skills is different between Pakistan and rest of the world. Pakistan doesn’t need any brain to function the way it is https://t.co/vkL5xaPdMv — Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@shaykshack) November 1, 2023

محترمہ، آپ کو کیوں ایسا لگاتا ہے کہ سرکاری نوکری سے بھی لوگ inspire ہوتے ہیں. سی ایس ایس کرنے کے بعد بھی اگر یہ سوچ ہو بندے کی تو اس سے تو سی ایس ایس نہ کرنا بہتر تھا. https://t.co/BZCJyyie2e — Bawar Khan (@khanbawar8733) November 1, 2023

The DMG wali qaum is all about flaunting the perks other than a few. What’s wrong with the afsars after 40 common in particular? @bookscache https://t.co/MRGRevJwOL — SadiaSattar (@SadiaSattarTST) November 1, 2023

I don't want to criticize but I think civil servants should focus more on their duties rather on flexing 😬😬 https://t.co/YYazf6DuS1 — Sitara 🇵🇸 (@callmesitara12) October 31, 2023

Colonial era mindset and legacy can not be an inspiration for people who strive to grow with passion, freedom of expression, and creative mind.periodt !!! https://t.co/p7EWsqCv0G — Saad  (@mohandis89) October 31, 2023

Netizens have urged the government to educate civil servants about the responsible use of social media and the potential impact on their professional image.