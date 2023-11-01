Babar Azam Praises Team’s Effort in Crucial Victory Over Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the crucial match against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

During the post-match ceremony, Babar Azam expressed his happiness, stating that the win in this game would provide them with confidence, and he also appreciated Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Wants to Replicate Shahid Afridi’s Fearless Approach on the Field

Babar said, “We know how well Fakhar plays when he’s going. Good to see him do it. We are trying to win our remaining matches and see where we stand. This win hopefully gives confidence in the coming matches.”

He added, “Shaheen started well with the ball. After 15-20 overs, they built a partnership. But our main bowlers struck. The main thing was our bowlers hit good lengths and took wickets.”

It should be noted that Fakhar Zaman, returning after a five-match absence, capitalized on the opportunity by scoring 81 runs from 74 deliveries. He hit three fours and seven sixes during his impressive performance.

Furthermore, the Green Shirts secured a seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh, and their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals are closely intertwined with both New Zealand’s performance and their own.

ALSO READ Decoding Reasons for Pakistan’s Underwhelming Performance in World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan needs to win their last two games against New Zealand and England to increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. On the other side, a crucial match between South Africa and New Zealand is currently being played, and Pakistani fans are hoping for a Proteas victory as it could boost the Green Shirts’ chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!