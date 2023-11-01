Shaheen Afridi Wants to Replicate Shahid Afridi’s Fearless Approach on the Field

Pakistan’s star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, aspires to play cricket with the same fearless approach as his father-in-law, former captain Shahid Afridi.

During the post-match conversation after the game, Shaheen Afridi mentioned that Shahid Afridi is his hero, and he aspires to be like him.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Cricketers Achieve Career-High Ratings in Latest ICC Rankings

Shaheen Afridi said, “Shahid Afridi always gives us tips; he is my hero. My effort is to play cricket like him.”

He said, “Records are meant to be broken, and it’s a happy occasion that we’ve set records for Pakistan.”

Shaheen has expressed their delight in winning the game against Bangladesh and mentioned that the team is now aiming for a spot in the semi-finals.

He said, “We still aim to finish in the top four. Our effort today was to finish the match quickly and improve the net run rate. We are still in the tournament, and we will try to do well.”

It should be noted that Shaheen Afridi has become the quickest fast bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODIs during the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

He accomplished this milestone in 51 matches, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who secured the same number of wickets in 52 games.

Pakistan secured a convincing victory, winning by seven wickets as their batters successfully chased down the 205-run target. This much-needed win was crucial for the Green Shirts to maintain their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

ALSO READ How to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, today’s game between South Africa and New Zealand is crucial for the Pakistan team, as a victory for the Proteas could have a significant impact on Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals. All Pakistani fans have their eyes on the South African team, hoping that a win in their favor will help Pakistan secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!