Govt Issues Arrest Orders of ‘Illegal Afghan Nationals’ in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 1, 2023 | 3:02 pm

In a notification, the Ministry of Interior has authorized the arrest, detention, and deportation of foreign nationals illegally residing in Pakistan. It also includes those who are overstaying their visa validity period.

The directives were issued after the deadline to leave Pakistan expired a day earlier. In compliance with the ministry’s orders, authorities across the country have initiated action against immigrants.

It should be noted that thousands of Afghans, including those who have been living here for decades, have been forced to return back to Afghanistan.

In its notification, the ministry has clarified that under trial or convicted individuals will not be sent back home.    The notification has been sent to all the provinces.

Caretaker Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Bugti, in a video statement said that no refugees will be deported but those who are completely illegal will leave Pakistan.

Earlier today, the minister posted a video of Afghan nationals being sent back home. “This action is a testament to Pakistan’s determination to repatriate any individuals residing in the country without proper documentation,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is worth mentioning that the majority of Afghan nationals who are being repatriated were born in Pakistan and had never been to Afghanistan. Following the Taliban takeover, it became even more difficult for them to think about life under their rule.

In the past, different governments introduced various amnesty schemes for the elites to legalize their black money. Unfortunately, no such arrangements have been made to legalize human beings, who had been displaced from their homes before.

Recently, a heartbreaking video of an Afghan kid saying goodbye to his classmates went viral on social media, igniting a chorus of criticism and public outcry.

