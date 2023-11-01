WhatsApp Will Soon Enable Multiple Profiles on One Account

WhatsApp is rapidly growing its list of features and there is yet another one coming soon as reported by the WABetaInfo team. Meta’s chatting app will soon let you create multiple user profiles on a single account.

Thanks to this feature, you will be able to create a separate profile for your friends and office colleagues, even if you have a single account. WhatsApp lets you hide several profile elements from your contacts, including your profile photo, last seen, online status, etc. This way, you could choose what to show to each group of people in your contacts.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that you will be able to show a different profile photo to your contacts if you have an alternate profile.

As shown in the image above, the alternate profile feature will be available right under privacy settings within the app. However, since this option is still in development, it isn’t available to beta testers as of yet, which means it will be a while before it becomes available to everyone. It will roll out for closed beta testing at first before it is usable on the public beta platform. After that, it should finally arrive in its stable variant.

This update comes shortly after the global introduction of account switching in WhatsApp, which serves as an excellent interim solution until alternate profiles become functional. Account switching enables the use of multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single smartphone, eliminating the necessity for workarounds like app cloning or maintaining a secondary smartphone solely for the purpose of accessing another WhatsApp account.

We will update you as soon as the update rolls out to the public version of WhatsApp.