World Cup 2023: South Africa Smashes Mammoth Total Against New Zealand

The 32nd match of the 2023 World Cup between South Africa and New Zealand has reached its halfway stage. This match holds crucial importance for the Pakistan team, as a victory for South Africa would significantly impact Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.
After losing the toss, the Proteas were put into bat first and posted a mammoth total of 357 runs.
Opening batter Quinton de Kock scored his fourth hundred in this World Cup with 114 runs, including 10 fours and 3 sixes, and Rassie van der Dussen smashed 133 runs with 9 fours and 5 sixes.
Skipper Temba Bavuma got out early, scoring only 24 runs. After his dismissal, De Kock and van der Dussen formed a solid 200-run partnership.
After both got out, middle-order batter David Miller played a crucial knock, scoring 53 runs off 30 balls with 4 massive sixes, helping to secure a huge total of 357 runs.
The New Zealand bowlers faced a challenging game, particularly their experienced pace bowler Tim Southee, who conceded 77 runs in his 10 overs, despite managing to take 2 wickets.
Trent Boult was the most economical bowler, taking just one wicket and conceding 49 runs in his 10 overs. He was the only bowler to deliver a maiden over in that innings. Meanwhile, Matt Henry only bowled 6 overs as he suffered a hamstring injury.
New Zealand now faces the daunting task of chasing down a massive target of 358 runs and must approach their batting sensibly. Pakistani fans are closely watching the South African team, hoping that they can deliver a strong bowling performance to enhance Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final stage.
