The 32nd match of the 2023 World Cup between South Africa and New Zealand has reached its halfway stage. This match holds crucial importance for the Pakistan team, as a victory for South Africa would significantly impact Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

After losing the toss, the Proteas were put into bat first and posted a mammoth total of 357 runs.

Opening batter Quinton de Kock scored his fourth hundred in this World Cup with 114 runs, including 10 fours and 3 sixes, and Rassie van der Dussen smashed 133 runs with 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Skipper Temba Bavuma got out early, scoring only 24 runs. After his dismissal, De Kock and van der Dussen formed a solid 200-run partnership.

After both got out, middle-order batter David Miller played a crucial knock, scoring 53 runs off 30 balls with 4 massive sixes, helping to secure a huge total of 357 runs.

The New Zealand bowlers faced a challenging game, particularly their experienced pace bowler Tim Southee, who conceded 77 runs in his 10 overs, despite managing to take 2 wickets.

Trent Boult was the most economical bowler, taking just one wicket and conceding 49 runs in his 10 overs. He was the only bowler to deliver a maiden over in that innings. Meanwhile, Matt Henry only bowled 6 overs as he suffered a hamstring injury.

New Zealand now faces the daunting task of chasing down a massive target of 358 runs and must approach their batting sensibly. Pakistani fans are closely watching the South African team, hoping that they can deliver a strong bowling performance to enhance Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final stage.

