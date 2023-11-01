Shahid Afridi Slams Zaka Ashraf for Pressuring TV Channels to Praise Him

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi criticized PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf for contacting the owners of media houses via phone.

During his appearance on a local sports show, Shahid Afridi strongly criticized Zaka Ashraf, stating that he is not the chairman of just any club, but rather the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Media houses kay owners ko phone? 😱 Shahid Afridi hits back at Zaka Ashraf who most probably exerted pressure on him via Aleem Khan owner of SAMAA TV. pic.twitter.com/G0AkSblWuW — Syed Ali Imran (@syedaliimran) October 31, 2023

Shahid Afridi said, “Zaka Ashraf is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), not the chairman of a random club. I am surprised that he is contacting owners of media houses and accusing someone of talking about me.”

He added, “For God’s sake, you are a chairman. You have to deliver and do work. Someone is talking about you because you are giving yourself a chance to talk about you.”

Shahid Afridi also criticized Zaka Ashraf towards the end, suggesting that he should focus on his own responsibilities, especially considering that the Pakistan team is currently playing in the World Cup. Such discussions are unnecessary at this time.

It should be noted that Babar Azam faced widespread criticism from various sources following Pakistan’s consecutive losses in the mega event. Nevertheless, Pakistan managed to stage a comeback with a victory against Bangladesh yesterday.

