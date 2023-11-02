Punjab Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory in Schools

The government of Punjab has made it mandatory for all school students as well as the staff to wear face-masks for a period of at least 30 days.

The decision was taken in an hours-long meeting of the Punjab cabinet, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, it was decided to impose a smog emergency in the province in compliance with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Despite the concerning level of smog, the Punjab government decided that declaring an extra off day would not make much difference. However, schools across the province have been directed to ensure that all of their students and staff wear face masks.

Furthermore, the CM has requested the general public to wear face masks for at least one month. Provincial ministers have been directed to visit government and private schools from today to ensure implementation of directions.

Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the commissioner of the Lahore division, the Local Government department and the Lahore Waste Management Company to take strict measures against those who neglect to apply water to the materials during the construction of buildings.

Additionally, an Air Quality Monitoring System would be installed in Lahore by a Chinese company. The agreement in this regard was reached during a meeting between the Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the CM office.