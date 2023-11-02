Azerbaijan Airlines Starts Direct Flights to Islamabad

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has confirmed that Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight to Islamabad arrived at IIAP Islamabad in the early hours of this morning.

The flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute as it taxied through the arch created by the firefighters spraying water across the plane.

ALSO READ Fly Jinnah to Launch International Flights Soon

A warm welcome reception was held in the lounge attended by the Additional Director General PCAA Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, the Azerbaijan Embassy’s deputy head of mission, Airport Manager and other key airport officials.

AZAL is slated to operate two Baku-Islamabad weekly flights on Sundays and Wednesdays. Azerbaijan Airlines is also scheduled to operate two weekly flights to Lahore and Karachi.

The airline operated its inaugural commercial flight to Pakistan that landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) on 23 September.

The PCAA wished Azerbaijan Airlines great success for its operations in Pakistan and added that it looks forward to further strengthening the aviation ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.