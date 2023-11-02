NPMC Directs Stakeholders to Maintain Food Prices

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities on Thursday while directing the relevant stakeholders to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The meeting was Chaired by the Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Awais Manzur Sumra, Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief Economist of Pakistan, representatives from all provinces, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security & Industries, and other relevant stakeholders were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, PBS officials presented a detailed briefing while sharing price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodities which remained satisfactory.

The Minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the Provincial governments to engage their respective Commissions, Deputy Commissioners, and Magistrates against hoarders.

During the meeting, PBS informed the meeting about its APP access to monitor the prices across the country. The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items. The relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

