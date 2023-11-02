Pakistani Athletes Shine With 9 Gold Medals at Asian Taekwondo Championship

The Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship began at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday, with Pakistani athletes getting off to an impressive start.

Pakistan, as the host country, asserted their dominance in the Poomsae discipline by securing an impressive nine gold medals out of the available ten, with Nepal securing the remaining one.

Pakistan’s Flower Zaheer and Anas secured the gold medal in the U-30 mixed pair event of Poomsae, while Ammar and Fatima clinched the silver. Shafi and Ulma earned the bronze, and the fourth place was claimed by Zain Hasan and Latif.

In the over-30 mixed pairs category, Ali and Shafqat secured the gold medal, with Ali and Bashir taking the second-place spot. Changaizi and Kausar claimed third place, while Farhan and Hajra finished in fourth place.

In the men’s under-30 team event, the gold medal was claimed by Qadeer, Waheed, and Hussain, while Shehzad, Didar, and Ahmed secured the silver. Khalid, Abbas, and Ayub took home the bronze, and Tariq, Gul, and Jameel finished in fourth place.

Hussain, Mumtaz, and Ali from Pakistan won the men’s over-30 team title, with Mehmood and Waqas coming in second place, and Ali, Saleem, and Akhtar finishing third. Saudi Arabia’s Salman Ali Al-Albane, Al-Madali, and Al-Abbas secured the fourth position.

Shahbaz Ahmed of Pakistan clinched the first place in the Men’s Under-40 individual event, with Saudi Arabia’s Muhammad Ali Al-Abbas securing the second spot. Mudassar Hussain from Pakistan claimed the third position, while Salman Ali Al-Albane finished in fourth.

In the Men’s Under-30 individual event, Nepal’s Ashmin Raut emerged victorious, followed by Pakistani athletes Aqdusullah in the silver position and Hasan Alam in bronze. Ahmed Shahzad took fourth place.

In the Women’s Under-40 individual competition, Mehru-Nisa took the top spot, while Pakistan’s Aqsa Shafaqat earned the silver medal, and Mahdiyeh Oghbaei of Iran secured the bronze. Hajira Nawab from Pakistan finished fourth.

In the Women’s Under-30 individual event, Naila from Pakistan claimed the gold medal, with her compatriots Kinza Fatima and Izha Rehman earning silver and bronze, respectively. Yamna Binte Khalid, also representing Pakistan, took the fourth position.