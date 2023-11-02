South Africa Sets New Six-Hitting Record at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa is currently on a remarkable six-hitting spree at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, setting a new record for the most sixes ever hit in a single edition of the tournament.

In their seventh game at the 2023 World Cup, South Africa smashed 15 sixes against New Zealand, increasing their total count for the tournament to 82.

The Proteas have broken the previous record of 76 sixes, set by England during their 2019 World Cup win. England took 11 innings to reach this milestone, while South Africa accomplished it in only seven innings.

In the 2015 World Cup, the West Indies hit 68 sixes which is now third on the list, while Australia is on the fourth spot thanks to their 2007 campaign.

South Africa managed to achieve yet another total surpassing 300 runs in the 2023 World Cup, courtesy of exceptional centuries scored by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

Quinton De Kock’s exceptional form persists as he scored his fourth century in just seven innings. He now needs just one more century to match the all-time record of five centuries in a single World Cup, currently held by India’s Rohit Sharma, who accomplished this feat in the 2019 World Cup.

In the meantime, De Kock has achieved the title of the leading run scorer in the 2023 World Cup, surpassing the 500-run mark with a grand total of 545 runs in seven innings. He has consistently maintained an impressive batting average of 77.85.