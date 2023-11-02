Vivo Has Also Launched Its Own Smartphone OS

Vivo took the stage at its latest developer conference to announce BlueOS, its self-developed operating system for smartphones, just like Huawei’s HarmonyOS and Xiaomi’s HyperOS.

Vivo has been working on BlueOS since 2018 and its main purpose is to address the limitations of Android’s app ecosystem. It is the first OS in the world to be built on the Rust programming language for its system framework. Vivo says that this framework is less susceptible to security threats due to improper memory usage.

BlueOS focuses on three key areas including smart interactions, smoother user experience, and user data safety. It also joins the AI hype train with support for large language models (LLMs) and multimodal interactions, meaning it can work with various input methods such as voice, text, gestures, and, believe it or not, even brain waves.

For increased data security, BlueOS has support for the BlueXlink connection protocol for secure data transfer between different devices. It employs a distributed design concept and complies with various industry standard protocols.

On the performance side of things, Vivo says that BlueOS will use 67% less memory and will also save 48% more power. The response speed has also increased by 18% due to a super coroutine mechanism.

BlueOS can even run on entry-level devices with memory as low as 32MB, making it compatible with even home appliances, wearables, and other gadgets.

Vivo has not disclosed intentions to introduce BlueOS to its smartphones initially. As a result, Funtouch OS and OriginOS will remain the default operating systems for Vivo’s mobile devices for the time being.

Vivo’s forthcoming smartwatch, the Watch 3, is set to be the first to feature the BlueOS operating system. Its official release is scheduled for November 13, coinciding with the launch of the Vivo X100 series smartphones.