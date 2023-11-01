Vivo Confirms X100 Flagship Phone’s Launch Date

The Vivo X100 series is scheduled to debut on November 13 in China at 4 PM Pakistan time. This date and time were officially announced during a presentation held at the Vivo Developer Conference, which also marked the introduction of China-exclusive Origin OS 4.

Additionally, the event will showcase the Vivo Watch 3 featuring Blue OS, although specific details about this new wearable operating system are currently limited.

This marks another instance where Vivo has publicly confirmed the existence of the X100, but this is the first time we are seeing an official launch date. Prior to this, we’ve had glimpses of the phone’s design in a post by a company executive, spotted a benchmark on AnTuTu that revealed specifications such as 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and the Dimensity 9300 chipset, and also observed the 120W charging certification from 3C.

ALSO READ Vivo Y78T Launched With 256GB Storage and 6000 mAh Battery for $205

Only the Chinese variant is going to feature Origin OS 4 while the global version will stick with the usual Funtouch OS. The global version may also swap the Dimensity 9300 SoC with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The series is expected to consist of two phones: the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. Furthermore, a Pro+ variant is anticipated to join the lineup at the beginning of the upcoming year. The difference between all these models remains unclear, but given its name, the Pro+ is obviously going to be the top dog in the series.

ALSO READ Vivo Launches a Very Confusing T2 Phone With Same Price and Specs

As for the upcoming Vivo Watch 3, little is known about its specifications or design. For now, we only know that it is going to resemble the Google Pixel Watch in terms of looks. More information should surface soon as the teaser campaign unfolds.