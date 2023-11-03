Here’s How You Can Get NADRA Services at Your Doorstep in Lahore Thanks to ‘Biker Service’

Residents of Lahore can avail different services of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) at their doorstep following the launch of biker service in the provincial capital.

The tiresome and time-consuming process of making your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or renewing an expired one has been made convenient with the launch of this service.

Now, residents of Lahore no longer have to visit NADRA offices for these services. They can simply submit their thumb impressions, update their pictures, and receive their CNICs and other documents at their doorstep through a representative of the authority.

However, it is important to note that availing the doorstep service will cost you extra money. To avail the service, reach out to NADRA through their helpline 051-111 786 100 while customers of Mobilink, Ufone, Telenor and Zong can dial 1777 for the service.

Furthermore, NADRA has also made it easy to apply for CNIC through mobile phones via the Pak ID app. Citizens can apply for ID cards, family registration certificates, and other identification documents through the application.

It is worth mentioning that the authority had earlier decided to launch the ‘Biker Service’ in Karachi as well. The facility would cost applicants Rs. 1,200 over and above the standard CNIC fee.