Pakistan Army to Start Agricultural Farming on 41,000 Acres in South Waziristan

In a bid to boost agricultural productivity and encourage self-sufficiency in food production, the Pakistan army is preparing to commence agricultural farming on thousands of acres of barren land in the Zarmalan area of South Waziristan.

According to details, the Pakistan army plans to expand this project and 41,000 acres of land will be made cultivable. Talking about the project, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lieutenant General Sardar Hasan Azhar Hayat, expressed the military’s commitment towards increasing agricultural farming in the province.

He said that the Pakistan army has formulated an agricultural plan for the 41,000 acres of barren land in South Waziristan’s Zarmalan area. He also talked about the investment opportunities in various sectors such as minerals, hydropower, agriculture, and tourism in KPK, which could enhance its resources.

The Corps Commander added that they have collaborated with the provincial government to attract investments in these sectors, resulting in positive outcomes.

An official of the provincial government described the relationship between them and the armed forces as “extremely cordial.” He highlighted the military’s cooperation in the crackdown against illegal mobile sims, explosives, extortion, Hundi, illegal arms, smuggling, fake documents, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities.