Telenor Pakistan Welcomes Magnus Muller as Chief Business Officer

By Press Release | Published Nov 3, 2023 | 5:18 pm

Telenor Pakistan has announced the appointment of Magnus Muller as the Chief Business Officer to lead its B2B Division.

Magnus brings an extensive wealth of experience and a dynamic perspective, from his role of Vice President B2B at Telenor Asia and having previously served in similar roles in Myanmar and Thailand. His appointment marks an important moment for the organization as it aims to bolster its Beyond Connectivity ambitions, innovative strategies, and customer-centric approach.

Magnus is recognized for his entrepreneurial drive, combined with a strong digital mindset that has steered several successful business ventures. His international experience spans various markets, encompassing Norway, the Nordic regions, and Southeast Asian countries. His expertise lies in driving digital and organizational transformation, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to creating positive impacts for customers, the organization, and stakeholders.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new appointment, Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Magnus to Telenor Pakistan. His proven track record and innovative vision align seamlessly with our strategic goals. Magnus brings invaluable expertise and a fresh perspective that will add value to our B2B operations.”

