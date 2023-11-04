Fakhar Zaman Sets New Record of Fastest Century for Pakistan in World Cup

In the ongoing crucial World Cup game against New Zealand, which is a must-win for the Green Shirts, Fakhar Zaman has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring the fastest hundred for Pakistan in World Cup history.

Fakhar Zaman managed to post the century in just 63 balls, and he is currently not out. However, just after achieving this milestone, rain disrupted the proceedings.

Fakhar Zaman’s century in 63 balls has not only set a new record for Pakistan but also broken the previous record held by Imran Nazir. Imran Nazir had scored a century in 95 balls against Zimbabwe in 2007 at Kingston. Fakhar’s brilliant innings included 9 sixes and 7 fours.

While chasing the mammoth target of 402 runs, Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, is also at the crease with Fakhar, and he is not out with 47 runs to his name. Before the rain interruption, Pakistan was cruising at 160-1 in 21.3 overs, and according to the DLS method, they are 10 runs ahead, which means that if the rain doesn’t stop, Pakistan will win the match by 10 runs.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan’s bowling performance was less than stellar, with Haris, Shaheen, and Hasan proving to be expensive. However, the young talent, Wasim Jr, was economical and managed to take 3 crucial wickets while conceding just 60 runs in his 10 overs.

Pakistan is in a strong position and needs to maintain this momentum to successfully chase the challenging total. If the rain doesn’t interfere further, Pakistan is on track to secure a victory.