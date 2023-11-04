Mohammad Hafeez Claps Back at Michael Vaughan for Mocking Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan cricket has had a disastrous World Cup 2023 so far, suffering four consecutive defeats in this mega event and now teetering on the brink of elimination.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently mocked the Pakistan cricket team ahead of today’s match against New Zealand in a post on his social media account.

ALSO READ Hardik Pandya to Miss the Remaining ICC World Cup 2023 Due to Injury

I worry about Pakistan tomorrow .. it’s been too calm this last couple of days .. they need someone to resign today or leak a what’s app message .. #CWC23 #Pakistan 😜 https://t.co/OWzF81WFEp — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2023

Vaughan said, ” I worry about Pakistan tomorrow. It’s been too calm this last couple of days.”

He added, “They need someone to reign today or leak a WhatsApp message.”

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez responded by lashing out at Michael Vaughan’s statement, saying, “It’s better to stop peeping into others’ problems and sort out your disputes first.” He shared David Willey’s statement, who recently announced his retirement due to not receiving a central contract from the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Better stop peeping into other’s problem and sort out ur disputes first. We have sizeable insight about our issues and will surely resolve them. @MichaelVaughan pic.twitter.com/744fItqJsz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2023

Pakistan needs to win two games, one of which is against New Zealand, which is being played today. The Green Shirts still have a chance in the World Cup 2023. Today’s game is a must-win for Pakistan, and if they manage to win, they can increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.