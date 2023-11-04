Hardik Pandya to Miss the Remaining ICC World Cup 2023 Due to Injury

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 earlier today due to his inability to recover from an ankle injury he sustained while bowling against Bangladesh.

After gaining approval from the ICC’s Event Technical Committee, pacer Prasidh Krishna will step in to replace Pandya in the squad.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release, “The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for Hardik Pandya in the India squad.”

ICC added in a press release, “The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.”

Hardik Pandya expressed disappointment on his X account (formerly Twitter) after being ruled out of the World Cup.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

Hardik said, “Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game.”

He added, “Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible.”

ALSO READ German Club Ends Contract With Muslim Footballer for Highlighting Israel’s War Crimes

India, leading the points table and having secured their spot in the semifinals, are scheduled to take on second-placed South Africa in Kolkata tomorrow.

Stay updated with everything related to the World Cup 2023 here!