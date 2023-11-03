How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign is still in progress, as the Green Shirts are now gearing up for their upcoming crucial must-win match against New Zealand tomorrow.

Pakistan secured a convincing victory over Bangladesh in their previous match, winning by 7 wickets. This win has boosted the team’s confidence and momentum, reigniting hopes for their chances in this major event. Fans are eagerly anticipating their team’s qualification for the semi-finals.

On the other side, New Zealand has suffered three consecutive defeats and is also eager to secure a win as it would greatly enhance their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand have each played seven matches in this mega event. The Black Caps secured 8 points, placing them in 4th place on the points table, while the Green Shirts earned 6 points, putting them in 5th place. Both teams will be playing a crucial match tomorrow.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. New Zeland Cricket World Cup match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium , starting at 10:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time. Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 04 November 2023 10:00 AM Bengaluru

Live Streaming

You can stay updated on the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand through our live score coverage, which offers real-time scores and detailed ball-by-ball updates. Furthermore, you have the option to watch the game live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

