How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign is still in progress, as the Green Shirts are now gearing up for their upcoming crucial must-win match against New Zealand tomorrow.

Pakistan secured a convincing victory over Bangladesh in their previous match, winning by 7 wickets. This win has boosted the team’s confidence and momentum, reigniting hopes for their chances in this major event. Fans are eagerly anticipating their team’s qualification for the semi-finals.

On the other side, New Zealand has suffered three consecutive defeats and is also eager to secure a win as it would greatly enhance their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand have each played seven matches in this mega event. The Black Caps secured 8 points, placing them in 4th place on the points table, while the Green Shirts earned 6 points, putting them in 5th place. Both teams will be playing a crucial match tomorrow.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. New Zeland Cricket World Cup match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium , starting at 10:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 04 November 2023 10:00 AM Bengaluru

Live Streaming

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. New Zealand here.

You can stay updated on the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand through our live score coverage, which offers real-time scores and detailed ball-by-ball updates. Furthermore, you have the option to watch the game live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

Check out the World Cup 2023 live stream here

The World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available for live broadcast to cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan through platforms like PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and the Tamasha App.

Android iOS Web
PTCL SHOQ LINK LINK LINK
Tapmad LINK LINK LINK
ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Tired of those annoying ad breaks stealing the excitement of cricket matches? Fret not because PTCL SHOQ provides an ads – free match viewing experience this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Enjoy uninterrupted live action by downloading SHOQ on Android Smart TV or a mobile device of your choice from Google Play and App Store; or simply access it on web at https://shoq.com.pk.

>