PSX to Remain Closed on November 9

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed on November 9 (Thursday).

In an announcement on Monday, PSX informed TRE Certificate Holders, Staff, and concerned that the Exchange will remain closed on November 9, on account of Allama Iqbal Day.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the federal government announced a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day (November 9).

In a notification, the Cabinet Division had announced that a public holiday will be observed on Allama Iqbal Day throughout the country.