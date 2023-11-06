WhatsApp to Introduce Email Verification Soon

A select group of beta testers on WhatsApp is now being prompted to confirm their accounts by using their personal email addresses. This new feature appears to be in a limited testing phase, with only a few beta users reporting its introduction.

As always, the feature was first reported by WABetaIno, who also shared a screenshot.

Reports about the implementation of email verification first surfaced, indicating that the WhatsApp team has been developing an email verification system since August. This new verification method is designed to add an extra layer of security to users’ accounts, making it more challenging for unauthorized access.

Although the rollout of this feature is currently limited, we anticipate that the email verification system will become available to all users in the near future. The process seems straightforward: users simply enter their email addresses and await a verification message with no extra steps required.

Other Features

This is not the only feature WhatsApp is working on. The chatting app is also bringing multiple user profiles in a single account soon, the ability to log into an account with an email, skip forwards or backward in a video, pin messages, and send media as documents to preserve quality on iOS devices.

Furthermore, you will also be able to archive community group chats, pin community group chats, start group calls with up to 31 people, message reaction filters for communities, changes to the Updated tab, polls in channels, an updated design for the whole app in iOS as well as Android, and much more.

There is no precise launch date for any of these features, but we know that they’re all coming soon.