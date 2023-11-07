Apple is Working on a New Powerful Battery for iPhones

Apple has been taking steps to reduce its reliance on external suppliers. MacBooks switched over to Apple’s in-house M series SoCs years ago and the company has also been working on custom modems, but that’s not the end of it.

The American tech giant is reportedly working on next-generation battery technology for iPhones which could debut in 2025, as per a report from ETNews. The report says that Apple has been working on this battery tech for years and is investing quite a bit to develop components based on these new batteries.

Although this technology will primarily be meant for iPhones, it will likely expand to iPads and other Apple products later on if the performance is up to standards. It could even make it to the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

The company’s objective is to build a new type of battery from scratch with different anode and cathode materials. ETNews reports that the cathode material will be made from a mixture of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum, which is completely different from the batteries we currently use. Apple is also considering the use of carbon nanotubes for better performance.

Rumor has it that Apple recruited an executive from Samsung SDI for battery development. As mentioned earlier, Apple’s new battery technology is expected to debut sometime in 2025, but it could be delayed due to potential production and supply constraints.

However, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as Apple’s battery technology rumors have been ongoing for ages and they are nearly as old as the Apple Car leaks.