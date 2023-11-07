FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Wing Recovers Azerbaijani Women and Kids From Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling has recovered seven foreigners, including four women and three children from a flat in Islamabad.

According to the details, the women and kids belong to Azerbaijan and were brought here on the pretext of jobs. The individuals, who made arrangements to bring them to Pakistan, were reportedly found exploiting them sexually.

ALSO READ Recording Phone Calls of Citizens is Completely Legal

The victims were illegally residing in Pakistan following the expiry of their visit visas. During the FIA raid on a flat in Islamabad’s E-11, the officials recovered the women and their passports.

Now, the authorities have started conducting raids to arrest the human smugglers, who brought these women to Pakistan. According to an official, they have registered cases against three human smugglers and a special team has also been formed to apprehend them.

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Admits Pakistani Players are Heavily Underpaid

It should be noted that the government has launched a crackdown against foreigners who are illegally residing in Pakistan.

Thousands of Afghans have left for their home country after the deadline to voluntarily leave Pakistan expired over a week ago.