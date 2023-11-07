Zaka Ashraf Admits Pakistani Players are Heavily Underpaid

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, believes that the national team’s players are heavily underpaid.

It must be noted that the PCB recently finalized three-year central contracts agreement with its senior players, which will be in effect from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.

Furthermore, the players are categorized into four groups, each experiencing substantial hikes in their monthly retainers, and the revenue generated from the ICC will be factored into their total monthly earnings.

The monthly retainers for Category A, comprising 3 players, saw a 202% increase, while Category B, consisting of 6 players, experienced a 144% rise. Category C, with 2 players, had a 135% boost in their retainers, and Category D, with 14 players, witnessed a 127% increase.

During a media interaction on Monday, Zaka Ashraf asserted that there are no internal conflicts within the Pakistan team, which is presently competing in the ICC World Cup 2023 held in India.

Zaka Ashraf said, “Pakistan’s cricketers are paid very less, there is no rift in the Pakistan team.”

He added, “These stories are only spread by those who are enemies of Pakistan cricket.”

Zaka Ashraf also discussed the resignation of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, revealing that he had scheduled a meeting with Inzamam-ul-Haq, but Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned before the meeting could take place.

There were rumors circulating that Inzamam has a stake in a company that is owned by the players’ agent Talha Rehmani.