International Civil Aviation Organization’s Team Reaches Pakistan

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Asia-Pacific Combined Action Team (CAT) mission is visiting Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) from November 6-10.

The objective of this mission is to assist ICAO member States under the No Country Left Behind (NCLB) initiative and assist them for future ICAO validation missions.

It should be noted that the team is not here for any kind of audit. The only objective is to discuss corrective plans already submitted by CAA and assist if further improvement is required.

CAT mission is not related to operations of Pakistani airlines and it should not be confused with engagements of PCAA with other countries.

The ICAO’s delegation, led by Dr Manjit Singh, was warmly welcomed at the Jinnah International Airport by senior officials from the PCCA. The delegation also includes Sayata Senobua, Matima Ariyachaphanich, Dr. Manjit Singh, Hiroyuki Takata, Dr Punya Raj Shakya and Witsarut Chinwipat.

Local authorities have made special security arrangements for the international delegation, encompassing experts from various fields such as Air Navigation Service (ANS), Air Routes and Ground Aids (AGA) legal and other experts.