Current PCB Management Committee to Continue for Three More Months After Extension Granted

Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination has asked the federal cabinet to approve the constitution of an interim management committee of Pakistan Cricket Board and nomination of 2 members of Board of Governors (BoG) PCB.

According to details, the Prime Minister’s Office has conveyed approval for considering the extension of the tenure of the Management Committee PCB with the following stipulations:

The Management Committee shall perform the primary task of finalizing the BoG and conduct election of Chairman PCB at the earliest.

The Management Committee shall perform day to day affairs of PCB only and shall not make any policy decisions or high level appointments.

The Management Committee shall not be granted extension beyond three months.

After restoration of PCB Constitution, 2014, a Management Committee (MC) of PCB was constituted to run the day to day affairs of PCB and for conduct of elections of Chairman, PCB. Upon completion of its extended tenure and failure to conduct the elections of Chairman, PCB, the same was dissolved.

A new Management Committee was constituted with the primary responsibility of finalizing the composition of the Board of Governors of the PCB for Elections of the Chairman, PCB for a period of 04 months expiring on 4 November, 2023.

Despite all out support by MA, IPC including appointment of Election Commissioner & Adjudicator, PCB, the MC is still struggling to provide roadmap for conducting the elections of Chairman, PCB till date.

The Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench in Writ Petition No. 2376/2023 vide its judgement dated 19. July, 2023 ordered the elections of the Chairman, PCB within three weeks.

This judgement was conveyed to the PCB by the Ministry for compliance as per law and policy. However, the judgment has not been implemented so far. Moreover, PCB was asked to furnish the progress report of the activities undertaken by them, so far. The response is still awaited.

Nevertheless, in view of the on-going ICC Men World Cup, 2023, the dissolution of the Management Committee may have a demoralizing effect on Pakistan Team, Similarly, it is obligatory on the Management Committee and its Chairman to finalize composition of BoG and conduct early election.

The Prime Minister in his capacity as Patron-PCB may consider extending the tenure of the incumbent Management Committee and its Chairman’s for a period of 03 months with the direction to finalize BoG and conduct election of Chairman PCB at the earliest.