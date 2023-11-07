Lahore District Ranks Way Below Than Expected in Punjab’s Latest School Rankings

Lahore, among the 36 districts in Punjab, has secured the 29th position in the recent ranking, which evaluates the quality of arrangements and facilities in government schools.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Attock, and Nankana Sahib have claimed the top spots in Punjab’s school ranking.

Lahore’s position at 29th is a reflection of the performance of both teachers and students in government schools. The rankings are determined by different factors including teacher and student attendance.

In this ranking, other districts include Bakhar at 36th, Sahiwal at 35th, Faisalabad at 18th, Gujarat at 23rd, Toba Tek Singh at 26th, and Chiniot at 27th.

The assessment also covers various aspects of the school environment, including the condition of walls, washrooms, water supply, and furniture.

The performance reports for all 36 districts in Punjab have been forwarded to the Punjab Education Department for their review.