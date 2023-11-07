Islamabad to Get “Car City” for Vehicle Sales and Purchases

In an effort to make the process of sale and purchase of vehicles more convenient, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has ordered to establish a ‘Car City’ in Islamabad.

Officials have been directed to develop a comprehensive plan in this regard. The instructions were issued during a meeting concerning matters related to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The meeting was apprised about the ongoing projects of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Islamabad Police’s performance, and illegal encroachments in the capital.

The caretaker PM ordered to take measures to address the traffic and parking issues created by showrooms across Islamabad. “A comprehensive plan of a Car City should be made at a suitable location for the exhibition, auction, and sale of vehicles in Islamabad,” PM Kakar said.

Officials informed the meeting that Islamabad will soon be getting 160 new buses. Furthermore, the PM stated that a central digital system for the registration of cars across the country should be introduced.

“Fitness certificates should be issued for old vehicles based on the internationally accepted environmental pollution standards,” the PM directed.

Police have been instructed to take strict measures to combat the menace of drugs in educational institutions. Additionally, the PM ordered indiscriminate action against illegal encroachment on CDA’s lands including Margalla National Park.