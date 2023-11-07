Oppo Reno 11 Launch Date Leaked

It’s been 6 months since Oppo introduced the Reno 10 series and now it’s time to start looking forward to the next entry in the lineup, the Reno 11.

The Reno 11 series is reportedly ready to launch soon according to a new leak from the notable tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’. He claims that the phones will launch by the end of November in China, but this time, the series will not include the flagship-grade Pro+ model. This would mean that we are only getting a Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro this time.

Previous reports have revealed that the Reno 11 phones will have a curved screen and enhanced versions of the Reno 10 cameras. The lineup may also introduce a periscope telephoto macro camera for the first time and a refreshed design on the rear panel.

Since the Reno 11 is meant to launch in late November, a teaser campaign will probably start in the upcoming weeks. This should confirm several specifications as well as a precise launch date for the phones.

The Chinese tipster added that there are a number of phones planned to launch in November, or sometime later in December. Apparently, the Honor 100 series is also becoming official in November as well as Vivo’s S18 series, but there is no launch date on the latter as of yet.

However, it is worth mentioning that other reports in the past have mentioned that the Vivo S18 and the iQOO 9 lineup are expected to break cover in China in December. The Huawei Nova 12 family is also coming sometime in December.

ALSO READ Oppo A2 Announced With 90Hz Screen and 12GB RAM

Last but not least, the OnePlus 12 is expected to launch during December as well, but only in China at first. A global announcement will likely take place a few months later in 2024.