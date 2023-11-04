Oppo A2 Announced With 90Hz Screen and 12GB RAM

Oppo has officially unveiled its latest addition to the A-series lineup in China, introducing the Oppo A2.

This new device was announced just two weeks following the launch of the Oppo A2X and closely resembles the Oppo A79, which made its debut in India last week.

The Oppo A2 features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, the front-facing camera has been enhanced to 8MP, while the rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide lens. These cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Under the hood, the Oppo A2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, coupled with 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. The phone runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Additionally, the Oppo A2 boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Oppo A2 is available in black, green, and purple color options, and its pricing commences at $232 for 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model is offered at a price of $246.

It is unclear if this phone will arrive in Pakistan.

Oppo A2 Specifications