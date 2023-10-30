Oppo A79 Launched With 90Hz Screen, 50MP Camera, and 33W Charging

Oppo’s latest A-series phone has just become official and it’s called the A79. The phone was previously appearing in leaks but now it has launched in India for cheap. It should be arriving in other regions soon enough.

Design and Display

The A79 is centered around a 6.72-inch 1080p LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It offers a pixel density of 391 ppi and reaches a peak brightness of 680 nits. Moreover, the screen holds Widevine L1 certification, enabling 1080p video streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

ALSO READ Oppo Find N3 Flip is Now Available Globally

Additional notable features of the Oppo A79 include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Internals and Software

It is equipped with the Dimensity 6020 SoC and comes with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 pre-installed. The device features 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the flexibility to expand storage by up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

Cameras

There is a trio of cameras on the back including a 50MP primary snapper (utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 50MP sensor), a 2MP depth sensor (Omnivision OV02B1B), and an 8MP selfie camera.

Both the front and back cameras are limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Keeping the device running is a robust 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging.

ALSO READ Oppo Find N3 Launched Globally for the First Time, Taking on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

The Oppo A79 comes in Mystery Black and Glowing Green color options for a starting price of $240.

Oppo A79 Specifications