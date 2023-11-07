PIA is Purchasing 6 Airbus A20 Aircraft Engines

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be acquiring fuel-efficient and low-capacity six or more engines for its Airbus A320 aircraft fleet, reported a local media outlet.

The national flag carrier has published an advertisement in this regard and interested parties have until November 13 to submit their offers to the PIA’s GM Contract Supply Management Department for leasing and procurement.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the PIA has announced the complete restoration of their flight operations after the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) resumed fuel supply.

The spokesperson added that all the PIA flights operating from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other airports are now reaching their destinations without any delay.

The national flag carrier suffered a significant loss in the last three weeks as hundreds of its flights were canceled due to insufficient fuel supply.

Furthermore, the federal government’s plan to privatize the national flag carrier is also well on track as eight foreign companies responded to Pakistan’s request for the privatization of PIA.

According to the Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, the Privatisation Commission received technical and financial proposals from eight advisory firms.