8 Pakistani Runners Participate in 53rd New York City Marathon

At the 53rd New York City Marathon, a group of Pakistani runners demonstrated their remarkable talent and unwavering determination, leaving a lasting impression with their display of endurance and resilience.

In spite of the demanding nature of the course, long-distance runners from different cities showcased their exceptional abilities.

The 53rd edition of the New York City Marathon, which took place on Sunday, November 5, showcased remarkable performances as over 50,000 participants raced through all five boroughs.

The participants from Pakistan, including Hamid Butt from Lahore, who was participating for the third time, Aamer Butt, Babar Ghias, Jamal Khan, Khadeja Usmani, Fawad Karim, Muhammad Raza, and Saad Usmani took part in the marathon.

Hamid Butt completed the marathon in 3 hours, 47 minutes, and 55 seconds. Another participant, Prem Kumar from New York, also in his third appearance, finished the race in 3 hours, 58 minutes, and 46 seconds.

Aamer Butt, hailing from New York, made his ninth marathon appearance, finishing the race in 4 hours, 11 minutes, and 1 second.

Babar Ghias, a Chicago native, delivered a remarkable performance by completing the marathon in 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Jamal Khan, a resident of New York, successfully finished his second marathon, recording a time of 4 hours, 44 minutes, and 42 seconds.

Khadeja Usmani, hailing from Boston, displayed an impressive performance by completing the race in 6 hours, 24 minutes, and 17 seconds.

London-born Fawad Karim demonstrated his prowess by achieving a finishing time of 3 hours, 55 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Saad Usmani, another New York resident, completed his third marathon in 6 hours, 26 minutes, and 5 seconds.

In his inaugural marathon, Muhammad Raza from Memphis crossed the finish line with a time of 5 hours, 29 minutes, and 42 seconds.

Maeen Ud Din from the UAE finished the NYC Marathon in 4 hours, 34 minutes, and 11 seconds, Shabab Hussain, an American athlete, took 4 hours, 52 minutes, and 10 seconds, while Shahnawaz, a local New Yorker, completed the race in 4 hours, 22 minutes, and 40 seconds.