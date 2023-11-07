Shoaib Akhtar Unveils Road Map to Transform Pakistan Cricket [Video]

Former Pakistan fast bowler, known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express,’ Shoaib Akhtar, has revealed his insights, strategies, and ideas on improving Pakistan Cricket.

During a podcast with ProSports, Shoaib Akhtar shared that if he were given the task of changing Pakistan cricket, he would take it ten steps forward.

Shoaib Akhtar said, “The board itself is missing a good leader. They have created the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is primarily a business entity. While T20 cricket has seen improvements, the question now is how to improve One Day cricket?”

He added, “I would take it ten steps forward, securing broadcasting and digital rights. I’ll establish PSL 2 and create 10 teams in each province, with 25 teams in total, for 2.5 million. The top-performing team will join the main PSL.”

Shoaib Akhtar’s main point is that the Pakistan cricket team is struggling to perform well in longer formats like One Day Internationals. They are facing issues, and he believes that improving the domestic cricket structure is essential.

Akhtar emphasized that current Pakistani fast bowlers primarily participate in shorter formats like T20 cricket, and the reason they become tired and unfit when they play longer formats.

According to him, the fast bowlers of Pakistan need to participate in longer domestic cricket matches to develop and showcase their exceptional skills.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar has expressed a multitude of opinions and ideas about the recent changes in Pakistan cricket. He is deeply passionate about the current Pakistan team and has shared his insights in a recent interview. You can find the full podcast interview on our YouTube channel, ProSports, where he shares his insights in detail.