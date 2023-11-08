Hasan Ali Returns to County Cricket with Warwickshire

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali is gearing up to make his comeback to county cricket as he renews his association with the Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears.

According to the details, Hasan Ali’s eligibility to take part in the County Championship and T20 Blast will remain in effect until the conclusion of July.

He is set to join the club in late March, once the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) comes to an end.

During an interview with a local media channel, Hasan Ali said, “I feel like I’m playing in my second home, and I’m very comfortable in the dressing room.”

He added, “I can’t wait to come back. Warwickshire is one of the best teams I’ve played with. The environment is good, we play brilliant cricket, and the boys are so talented.”

Hasan Ali expressed his excitement on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) when he shared Warwickshire’s announcement about his return to the team.

Very pleased to be a Bear ,again” #Yoooooouuuuuubears🐻 https://t.co/FXtNf27El1 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 7, 2023

Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson expressed his delight at the fantastic update for the team and the broader club. Hasan injects a genuine vibrancy into the environment, both in the dressing room and on the field, serving as a source of inspiration to all those in his vicinity with his boundless enthusiasm.

He praised him, highlighting his qualities as a proven wicket-taker and a quality performer. Additionally, he pointed out that he demonstrated some valuable cameo roles with the bat in the previous season.

In the ongoing 2023 Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup, Hasan is a member of the Pakistan squad and has secured nine wickets in the six matches he has played.

It should be noted that Hasan Ali achieved his 100th ODI wicket in his 66th match against New Zealand, making him the sixth-fastest Pakistani bowler to reach this milestone.