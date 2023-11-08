Arshad Nadeem’s Recovery on Track Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is facing an injury in his right knee which will keep him out of the National Championship next month.

According to Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt, Arshad is being prepared for the 2024 Olympic Games which will take place in Paris, France. Talking about past performance, Arshad finished 5th in 2020 Tokyo Olympics so an improvement was imminent this time around.

The injury to his right knee also resulted in Arshad not participating in the recently concluded Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

While talking to a national daily, Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt said, “He (Nadeem) is taking rest and it’s off-season so that he could refresh himself which is very necessary.”

Arshad Nadeem is the 1st South Asian and overall 4th javelin thrower to cross the 90-meter mark while throwing a javelin. He won a Gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England with a throw of 90.18m, while he finished with a Silver at 2023 World Athletics Championship (WAC) in Budapest, Hungary with a throw of 87.82m.

The above-mentioned silver medal made him the first Pakistani to finish on the podium at any WAC event.