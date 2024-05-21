Cement Prices Increase in Pakistan

The retail price of cement has been increased up to Rs. 30 per bag in Pakistan. According to JS Global, cement players in the Northern region have increased prices by up to Rs. 20-30/bag of late to reinstate earlier price levels.

Prices now range between Rs. 1,220-1,280 per bag post increase, depending on the area.

Cement dispatches in Pakistan dipped 0.29 percent YoY in April to reach 2.943 million tons (MTs) compared to 2.951 MTs in the same period last fiscal year, data revealed by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Local cement dispatches in April 2024 were 2.328 MTs, down from 2.531 MTs in April 2023, marking a decline of 7.99 percent.

Exports dispatches, on the other hand, rose by 45.96 percent as the volumes increased from 420,857 tons in April 2023 to 614,264 tons in April 2024.

