Banks to Remain Closed in Lahore, Other Districts on Friday Due to Smog

Banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) will keep their branches closed in a number of districts of Punjab on Friday due to smog.

According to an announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), pursuant to notification issued by the Government of Punjab, it has been decided that all banks/MFBs shall keep their branches closed in Lahore Division (viz. District Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur), District Gujranwala, District Hafizabad, District Sialkot and District Narowal on Friday (November 10).

ALSO READ Beware of Hazardous Smog If You Live in These Districts of Punjab

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab caretaker government has imposed an environmental and health emergency in Lahore and two other divisions from November 9 to 12 to mitigate the impact of smog.

According to the notification issued by the caretaker government, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools, and offices (public and private) will remain closed for four days (November 9 to 12) in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions to combat smog.