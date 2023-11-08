Govt is Working On New Mobile Phone Manufacturing Policy

The caretaker government is planning a new policy on manufacturing mobile devices and allied equipment.

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) said in a letter on Tuesday that it has invited licensed mobile phone makers to a meeting on November 10 to discuss the details of the new policy. The Chief Executive Officier of EDB will chair the meeting

According to the letter, the meeting participants will finalize the proposed policy’s localization plan, and the list of importable components for manufacturer quotas, and importable components.

The meeting will address sources of funding, collection, and disbursement for R&D allowance and export subsidies, ease of doing business, reduction of regulatory burden, timelines for completion, and approval documents.

The meeting would examine the current and proposed tariffs for local manufacturing of mobile phones including the selection of products and tariff structure for linked equipment such as point-of-sale (POS) machines, tablets, and so on, in order to promote the new policy.