Govt is Working On New Mobile Phone Manufacturing Policy

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 11:19 am

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker government is planning a new policy on manufacturing mobile devices and allied equipment.

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) said in a letter on Tuesday that it has invited licensed mobile phone makers to a meeting on November 10 to discuss the details of the new policy. The Chief Executive Officier of EDB will chair the meeting

ALSO READ

According to the letter, the meeting participants will finalize the proposed policy’s localization plan, and the list of importable components for manufacturer quotas, and importable components.

The meeting will address sources of funding, collection, and disbursement for R&D allowance and export subsidies, ease of doing business, reduction of regulatory burden, timelines for completion, and approval documents.

The meeting would examine the current and proposed tariffs for local manufacturing of mobile phones including the selection of products and tariff structure for linked equipment such as point-of-sale (POS) machines, tablets, and so on, in order to promote the new policy.

ProPK Staff

lens

Viral Clip of Female UCP Student’s Provocative Dance Stirs Controversy
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice to Faisal Town Phase-II
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>