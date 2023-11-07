PPRA Prepares Draft for Cloud-First Policy in Pakistan

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has prepared the initial draft of the Cloud Procurement Framework (CPF) for the adoption of cloud-first policy in the country.

Sources told ProPakistani that the officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom have told SIFC that work has started for the implementation of the cloud-first policy and the establishment of cloud infrastructure in the country.

The cloud procurement framework is required for getting or procuring cloud services in the country. The Ministry of IT and Telecom is working in close coordination with PPRA for the preparation of the Cloud Procurement Framework in the country.

According to sources, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has prepared the initial draft of the Cloud Procurement Framework (CPF). During the preparation of this draft, PPRA consulted the Ministry of IT & Telecom several times, and the Ministry of IT & Telecom has shared its suggestions with PPRA.

PPRA is in the process of consultation with other government agencies and stakeholders on the draft. After the consultation on the draft is completed, it will be sent to the PPRA Board for approval.

The Sindh Cabinet had approved the cloud-first policy, but other provinces have not made any progress in this regard. The Cloud Policy in Punjab has been pending with the Punjab Cabinet for approval for a long time.

SIFC has directed the early preparation of the cloud framework. Sources added that in SIFC, it has been emphasized that the provinces should also approve the cloud-first policy soon so that its implementation can be accelerated.