Pakistan Football Team Set to Wear New Kit Against Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is set to launch a new matchday kit for the national side as the team starts its journey for the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers next week.

According to the announcement made on PFF’s official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, the manufacturer of the kit, which is displayed on the opposite side of the Pakistani badge is ‘GymArmour’, who also manufactured the kits when Pakistan played Cambodia in the previous round of the Qualifiers for the World Cup.

A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the football fanatics are waiting for the merchandise to come out so they can buy and support the national side in the upcoming matches. It will also be interesting to see if PFF decides to release the product for international markets, as overseas Pakistanis showed interest in buying the kits as soon as they are released.

Pakistan will face off against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the 2nd round of qualifiers. Saudi Arabia will host Pakistan on 16th November 2023 at Damman Stadium, the home ground of Al-Ettifaq football club (currently coached by Steven Gerrard).

After facing the Asian powerhouse in their den, Pakistan is set to host Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on the 21st of November 2023. Tickets for this home affair are up on ‘Bookme.pk’ website.

In last month’s encounter between Pakistan and Cambodia, PFF’s Normalization Committee (NC) Chairperson Haroon Malik quoted an attendance of 13,000 spectators. With this being the benchmark, it’ll be interesting to see how much of the 48,000-capacity stadium can be filled this time around!