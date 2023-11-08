Vivo iQOO 12 Series Launched to Take on Xiaomi 14

The recently unveiled flagship iQOO 12 series has made its debut in China. The iQOO 12 Pro and iQOO 12 share many similarities, differing primarily in their design cues, displays, and batteries.

iQOO 12 Pro

iQOO 12 Pro boasts a more curved design, featuring a slim frame and tapered glass panels on both sides. It is available in three distinct colors, each with its unique finish. The BMW Motorsport collaboration edition comes in white, featuring a porcelain enamel textured glass.

The black model showcases a fluorite AG glass back with a gentle shimmering texture. Lastly, the red model offers a vegan leather finish with what iQOO refers to as a “wind imprint texture.” The camera island on this model features a Paris hobnail texture, reminiscent of the design seen on the new Xiaomi 14.

iQOO 12 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 1440Hz PWM dimming and can achieve a brightness of up to 1,600 nits under standard conditions, with a peak mode reaching an impressive 3,000 nits.

As a smartphone designed with a strong focus on gaming, the iQOO 12 Pro boasts powerful hardware. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes equipped with a substantial 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, offering storage options of up to 1 TB with UFS 4.0 technology.

Additionally, the device features a proprietary Q1 chip, specially designed to ensure a seamless gaming experience, supporting refresh rates of up to 144Hz at 1080P resolution. This chip also incorporates innovative features such as low-latency frame insertion, superframe, and super-resolution, which is akin to DLSS-like supersampling. To enhance thermal performance, the iQOO 12 Pro includes a substantial 5,705mm² vapor chamber for effective heat dissipation.

The main camera setup includes a primary shooter with 50MP resolution, utilizing the 1/1.3″ OmniVision OV50H sensor, combined with a 23mm optically-stabilized lens.

Furthermore, the telephoto camera on this device houses a 64MP 1/2″ sensor, complemented by a stable 70mm f/2.57 lens. This lens is an optical 3x unit, enabling functionalities such as 10x ‘HD zoom’ and a remarkable 100x digital zoom. iQOO refers to this periscope camera as a 70-230mm camera, highlighting its telephoto macro capabilities.

To add to its photographic capabilities, the iQOO 12 Pro incorporates a 50MP 15mm ultrawide lens, complete with its own macro mode, along with a 16MP f/2.45 front-facing selfie camera.

The battery capacity on this phone is 5,100 mAh with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Vivo says that the battery will be able to maintain 80% of its health after 1600 cycles.

iQOO 12 Pro has a starting price of €642 in China.

iQOO 12

As for the iQOO 12, it is offered in the same three color variants, each boasting its unique finish. However, the non-Pro version distinguishes itself with a broader and glossier frame, as well as flat front and rear panels.

iQOO 12 shares the same chipset and camera setup as its Pro counterpart, but it brings notable differences in its display, battery, and charging capabilities. Additionally, there is a variant available with 12 GB of RAM.

In terms of the display, iQOO 12 maintains the same 6.78-inch size, albeit with a slightly lower resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. The display, however, still offers a high refresh rate, maxing out at 144Hz.

The device offers two battery options: a 5,000 mAh unit and a 4,880 mAh unit (with no clear differentiator specified between the two). Both variants support rapid 120W wired charging, but they do not support wireless charging.

The standard iQOO 12 starts at €515.

