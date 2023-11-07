Vivo Y27s Launched With 90Hz Screen and 50MP Camera for Only $153

Vivo has introduced the newest addition to its Y-series: the Y27s. This device has been officially launched in Indonesia and comes with several notable enhancements when compared to its siblings, the Vivo Y27 and Y27 5G.

Design and Display

One of the key updates is the inclusion of a refreshed punch-hole screen. The Vivo Y27s features a 6.64-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a single selfie camera within the punch hole cutout and the device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

The Y27s distinguishes itself with its IP54 water and dust resistance, providing added durability.

Internals and Software

At the heart of the device, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, supported by 8 GB of RAM and a choice of 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

For software, the handset boots Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 on top of Android 13.

Cameras

On the rear, there’s a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP depth camera, mirroring the configuration found on the other two models in the Vivo Y27 series. The main camera can record 1080p video clips at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter, which is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard that can be charged via the USB C port at a speedy 44W.

Vivo Y27s is available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green colors for a starting price of only $153 in Indonesia.

Vivo Y27s Specifications