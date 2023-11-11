KP’s Trainee Medical Officers Finally Get Salary Increase

Trainee Medical Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) have received a 10 percent increase in stipends following the approval of the provincial cabinet.

The approval was granted in a meeting chaired by the provincial minister Syed Masood Shah, and attended by cabinet members, the chief secretary, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials.

Dr. Riaz Anwar, Special Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, highlighted the crucial role of trained medical professionals in the healthcare system.

According to him, the current economic conditions made it impossible to grant a 30% raise. During the meeting, Health Secretary Mahmood Islam stated that the trainee medical officers had not received any increase in their stipends since 2017.

The alarming situation of diphtheria outbreak was also discussed during the meeting. Dr. Anwar said that the health authorities are aware of the situation and all necessary steps will be taken to contain the disease.

At the moment, 269 cases of diphtheria have been reported so far. The health officials have assured the availability of enough anti-diphtheria serum.

Furthermore, medical teaching institutions (MTIs) and district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) have been ordered to establish isolation wards for diphtheria patients.