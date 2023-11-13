Army is Still the Most Trusted Institution in Pakistan

The judiciary, plagued by issues such as millions of pending cases, has emerged as the most mistrusted institution in the country, according to a study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

In contrast, the Pakistan Army is the most trusted institution in the country. The study, titled “BASICS,” delves into the reasons behind this mistrust, citing the experiences of respondents, including case pendency in the judiciary.

ALSO READ Punjab Gets 2 Holidays for Educational Institutes and Work From Home for Offices

The nationwide survey results, focusing on six thematic areas explored by BASICS, reveal representative trends and patterns.

To understand these trends, the study conducted qualitative research through focus group discussions and episodic interviews in key regions like Upper and Southern Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Multan.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Points Out Main Reason Behind Babar Azam’s World Cup Struggles

The trust in the Pakistan Army is attributed to the designated role and responsibilities.

Some respondents, particularly from a university in southern Punjab, trust the Pakistan Army over the government.